Buhari reacts as Okonjo-Iweala emerges Director-General of WTO

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after the World Trade Organization (WTO) confirmed her appointment as its next Director-General.

Okay.ng reports that the WTO via its Twitter handle said the decision to appoint Okonjo-Iweala was reached at a special meeting of the General Council, following a selection process that included eight candidates from around the world.

Reacting to Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment, Buhari in a statement through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, facilitated with the former Minister of Finance and Economy.

According to Shehu, Buhari believes her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind.

The statement reads partly: “President Buhari affirms that Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who over the years set major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs, will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all.

“The President joins family, friends and colleagues in wishing Dr Okonjo-Iweala well in her new endeavour.”