I am honoured to be selected to lead WTO – Okonjo-Iweala

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter February 15, 2021
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, says she is honoured to be selected to lead the intergovernmental organization.

Okonjo-Iweala said this while thanking members of the WTO on Monday afternoon.

She said: “I am honoured to have been selected by WTO members as WTO Director-General.

“A strong WTO is vital if we are to recover fully and rapidly from the devastation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. I look forward to working with members to shape and implement the policy responses we need to get the global economy going again.

“Our organization faces a great many challenges but working together we can collectively make the WTO stronger, more agile and better adapted to the realities of today.”

