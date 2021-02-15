Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes history, becomes Director-General of WTO

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its next Director-General.



This was announced via the official Twitter handle of the WTO on Monday.

According to the WTO, members of the organization took the decision to appoint Okonjo-Iweala at a special meeting of the General Council, following a selection process that included eight candidates from around the world #WTODG.

Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.

Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.



