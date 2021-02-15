BusinessHeadlinesNews

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala makes history, becomes Director-General of WTO

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 15, 2021
Less than a minute
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its next Director-General.

This was announced via the official Twitter handle of the WTO on Monday.

According to the WTO, members of the organization took the decision to appoint Okonjo-Iweala at a special meeting of the General Council, following a selection process that included eight candidates from around the world #WTODG.

Okonjo-Iweala makes history as the first woman and the first African to lead the WTO.

Her term starts on the 1st of March 2021.

More details later…

Tags
Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter February 15, 2021
Less than a minute


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button