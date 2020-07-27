Secondary Schools to reopen August 4 for exit classes – FG

Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only.

Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

These were the unanimous decisions reached today at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben Bem Goong says the meeting agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

According to the statement, the meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.

The statement notes that another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education.