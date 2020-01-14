How Supreme Court removed Ihedioha as Imo governor

The Supreme Court has nullified the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State and has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma validly elected governor of the state.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, led the seven-member panel which gave the unanimous judgement on Tuesday.

Reading the lead judgement, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ihedioha.

Justice Kekere-Ekun directed that a fresh certificate of return should be issued to Uzodinma and that he should be immediately sworn in as governor.

According to the apex court, Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the majority of lawful votes cast at the election.

The court held that the lower courts erred in law when they rejected evidence tendered before them to the extent that votes from 388 polling units were not credited to the APC and Uzodinma.