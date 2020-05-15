Buhari gives approval for establishment of six new colleges of education

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the creation of new federal colleges of education in each of the six geo-political zones of the Nigeria.

Bashir Ahmed, Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, made this disclosure via his Twitter handle on Thursday.

According to Bashir, the institutes will be located in Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto and Edo state.

He tweeted: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of six new federal colleges of education in each of the six geo-political zones of the country. •Bauchi •Benue •Ebonyi •Osun •Sokoto •Edo.”

Currently in Nigeria, they are 152 colleges of education. 21 of them are federal, 82 private and 49 others are state-owned.