Wasiu Ajani: Legendary Fuji musician dies at 52

Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ajani also known as Tekoye is dead.

Okay.ng learned that the Tekoye passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the age of 52.

Wale Onifade, a member of the deceased’s family, announced Tekoye’s death in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, died at his residence in Alimosho area of Lagos state. He has been buried on Friday according to Muslim rites.

The statement read: “Family Announce the Sudden Death of Alhaji Wasiu Ajani aka Pure Water. The family of Olaifa has announced the sudden departure of fuji music legend, Alhaji Wasiu Ajani otherwise known as Tekoye. Tekoye, 52 died at the early hours of today Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his residence in Moshalashi Area of Alimosho Local Government in Lagos. He will be buried according to Islamic rites at the family house tomorrow at 10 in the morning.

“Signed: Wale Onifade, For the family”