COVID-19: Over 2,000 Almajirai quarantined in Kano — Commissioner

The Kano State Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, has announced the quarantine of 2,000 Almajirai in a bid curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Tsanyawa made this disclosure during the opening of the training for rapid response team in charge of managing the almajirai at quarantine centres.

The health commissioner explained that the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers and laboratory scientists to test and screen the almajiri kids at their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa and Karaye local government areas of the state.

He added that those that tested positive for the virus would be taken to isolation center for treatment, while those that wre negative would be taken back to their homes and reunite with their parents.

In his words: “They are all going to be tested for COVID-19 to know their status. Those with the disease will be taken to isolation centres while the negative ones be reunited with their families.

” We have over 2000 frontline health workers in Kano. Adequate Personal Protective Equipment, PPE had been provided for them to protect themselves. They are also working in public facilities. They work at both private and secondary health institutions.”