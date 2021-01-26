HeadlinesNews

Buhari finally sacks Service Chiefs, appoints new ones

Farouk Mohammed January 26, 2021
Less than a minute

President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the service chiefs in the country with immediate effect.

He also appointed new hands to take over the batons of piloting the security affairs of the country.

This was confirmed by Special Adviser On Media and Publicity To President, Femi Adesina, made this known in a tweet on Tuesday.

The new Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

According to Adesina, Buhari congratulated the “outgoing Service Chiefs on efforts to bring enduring peace to the country.”

