President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday announced the appointment of Leo Irabor, Attahiru, A.Z Gambo, I.O Amao as new Service Chiefs.

The president made this announcement via his social media handles.

Buhari said he accepted the immediate resignation of the former Service Chiefs, and their retirement from service.

Meet the new Service Chiefs:

Chief of Army Staff, Major-General I. Attahiru

Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General Leo Irabor

Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo