Many EndSARS protesters want to join the Nigerian police – IGP

Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaJanuary 26, 2021
Mohammed Adamu
The Inspector-general of police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu

The inspector general of the Nigerian police force, Muhammad Adamu has revealed that most of the endSARSprotesters want to join the police force.

The IGP revealed this in an exclusive interview.

