Buhari finally reveals why he won’t interfere in Ganduje, Sanusi feud

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 7, 2020
President Muhammad Buhari has revealed that he won’t intervene in the feud between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to President Buhari, in a statement issued on Friday responding to a call by the Emir of Ningi, Yunusa Danyay.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II
The monarch had on Thursday begged the President to settle the issue happening in Kano State.

According to Buhari: “I know my role as the President of Nigeria.

“By the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Governor of Kano State has his own roles, once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (like in Kano), the President has no Constitutional right to interfere.

“I am here by the Constitution, I swore by it, and I am going to stand by it. But let me tell you the bottom line of my understanding of the Constitutional role is that peace and security of all Nigerians must be guaranteed, where the people are threatened, then I will use my constitutional powers.”



Saddam Yusuf Saleh

