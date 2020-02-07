Ganduje speaks on proposed Northern security outfit, ‘Shege Ka Fasa’

The Governor of Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that the state does not need the proposed security outfit, ‘Shege Ka Fasa’.

Ganduje disclosed this while speaking to newsmen at the State House in Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

The Kano Governor led a large number of Kano State eminent personalities to meet with the President.

According to Ganduje, Kano State had already invested heavenly in security at various levels and it would be unnecessary to consider any other external arrangement.

He noted that the state’s security architecture had turned Kano into a trap for criminals.

Furthermore, Ganduje said the state provides conducive environment for the security agencies, adding that Command and Control Centre was established where security agencies communicate with one another.

Ganduje also disclosed that the state has constructed army training Centre at Falgore, which he said is the biggest forest in the country, stressing that about N500 million had been committed to the project.