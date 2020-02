PHOTOS: Buhari lands in Addis-Ababa Ethiopia with his entourage

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, ahead of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU).

Okay.ng understands that President Buhari was received alongside his entourage by Prime Minister of Ethiopia H.E. Abiy Ahmed and Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia Amb.

See photos below: