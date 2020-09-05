Celebrities

Aisha Buhari shares official pictures from youngest daughter’s wedding

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has shared official photos from the wedding of her daughter, Hanan Buhari.

Okay.ng recalls that Hanan wedded Mohammed Turad Sani Sha’aban at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Aisha shared the pictures from the private wedding ceremony attended by several dignitaries.

In a message, she shared earlier, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari expressed her joy over the support “from family, friends and well-wishers”.

Here are the photos below:

Photo Credit: @aishambuhari/ Instagram

