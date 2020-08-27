Buhari fires Dokubo as coordinator of amnesty programme

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has sacked Charles Quarker Dokubo as the coordinator of the Amnesty Programme.

Garba Shehu, a spokesman to the president, made this known in a statement sent to Okay.ng on Thursday.

According to the statement, “Prof. Dokubo has been directed to hand over all official matters to the most senior officer of the Programme.”

“This followed the President’s approval of the disengagement of Prof. Charles Quarker Dokubo from Office as the Coordinator, Amnesty Programme with immediate effect.”

The statement also announced that President Buhari appointed Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) as Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Programme with effect from August 21, 2020.

“President Buhari appreciated the services of Prof. Dokubo to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and wished him the best in his future endeavours,” the statement said.