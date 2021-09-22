Buhari commiserates with King Sunny Ade over wife’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade over the passing of his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday.

Adegeye, who was a member of the 6th Lagos State House of Assembly, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

According to the statement, Buhari also condoled with the Lagos State Government, House of Assembly members, her friends and political associates, urging trust in God at the very difficult time.

He prayed that the Almighty God will comfort her husband, family and loved ones, while granting her soul eternal rest.