Toyin Abraham breaks silence on alleged beef with Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has finally cleared the air on alleged beef with her colleague, Funke Akindele-Bello.

Speaking during a radio interview, Toyin said that she respects Funke alot and she looks up to her.

She said: “She is my senior colleague and she is someone I respect a lot; so, I do not know what people are talking about, trust me. She is one of the few people I look up to. Sometimes, people do not understand that we are colleagues and not family. So, you cannot be talking to all your colleagues. We talk, we follow each other.

“If I see her, I will kneel down and say, ‘Aunty Funke se wa okay,’ (meaning Aunty Funke are you okay?). A lot of people do not understand that we are working in the same space; we do not have to be close friends. When we see ourselves we greet each other. Forget social media, trust me.”