Buhari asks Senate to confirm 42 career ambassadors
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the confirmation of 42 nominees as career ambassador-designates from the Senate.
Buhari request was contained in letter dated May 6 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, May 12.
The names and states of the nominees are as follows:
|NAMES
|STATE
|C. O Nwachukwu
|Abia
|A. Kefas
|Adamawa
|R. U Brown
|Akwa Ibom
|G. A Odidibo
|Anambra
|O. C Onowu
|Anambra
|Y. S Sulieman
|Bauchi
|E. S Agbana
|Bayelsa
|B. B.M Okoyen
|Bayelsa
|G. M Okoko
|Benue
|A. M Garba
|Borno
|M. I Bashir
|Borno
|M. O Abang
|Cross River
|A. E Alote
|Cross River
|G. E Edokpa
|Edo
|A. M Maduwike
|Enugu
|Adamu Lamua
|Gombe
|Innocent Iwejuo
|Imo
|A. S Abubakar
|Jigawa
|Y. A Ahmed
|Jigawa
|S. D Umar
|Kaduna
|A. A Sule
|Kano
|G. Y Hamza
|Kano
|N. Rini
|Katsina
|Ahmed Rimawa
|Katsina
|M. Manu
|Kebbi
|I. R Ocheni
|Kogi
|I. A Yusuf
|Kogi
|M. Abdulraheem
|Kwara
|W. A Adedeji
|Lagos
|A. U Ogah
|Nasarawa
|A. A Musa
|Niger
|N. A Kolo
|Niger
|H. O Olaniyon
|Ogun
|A. R Adejola
|Ogun
|O. E Awe
|Ondo
|O. O Aluko
|Osun
|E. A Alatishe
|Osun
|V. A Adeleke
|Oyo
|M. S Adamu
|Plateau
|I. N Charles
|Rivers
|M. Ifu
|Taraba
|B. B Hamman
|Yobe
Furthermore, President Buhari also sent the names of two nominees to fill existing vacancies as non-executive directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.
They are Diana Okonta (South-south) and Yiana Kali (North-east).
Mr Buhari also appointed four members of the board of the Nigeria Law Reform Commission. He sent their names in compliance with section 2(2) of the Nigeria law reform act no 7 of 1979.
They are Jummai Audi, chairman; Edele Chima, commissioner; Bassey Dan, commissioner and Mohammed Ibrahim, commissioner.