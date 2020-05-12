News

Buhari asks Senate to confirm 42 career ambassadors

Farouk Mohammed May 12, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the confirmation of 42 nominees as career ambassador-designates from the Senate.

Buhari request was contained in letter dated May 6 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, May 12.

The names and states of the nominees are as follows:

NAMES STATE
C. O Nwachukwu Abia
A. Kefas Adamawa
R. U Brown Akwa Ibom
G. A Odidibo Anambra
O. C Onowu Anambra
Y. S Sulieman Bauchi
E. S Agbana Bayelsa
B. B.M Okoyen Bayelsa
G. M Okoko Benue
A. M Garba Borno
M. I Bashir Borno
M. O Abang Cross River
A. E Alote Cross River
G. E Edokpa Edo
A. M Maduwike Enugu
Adamu Lamua Gombe
Innocent Iwejuo Imo
A. S Abubakar Jigawa
Y. A Ahmed Jigawa
S. D Umar Kaduna
A. A Sule Kano
G. Y Hamza Kano
N. Rini Katsina
Ahmed Rimawa Katsina
M. Manu Kebbi
I. R Ocheni Kogi
I. A Yusuf Kogi
M. Abdulraheem Kwara
W. A Adedeji Lagos
A. U Ogah Nasarawa
A. A Musa Niger
N. A Kolo Niger
H. O Olaniyon Ogun
A. R Adejola Ogun
O. E Awe Ondo
O. O Aluko Osun
E. A Alatishe Osun
V. A Adeleke Oyo
M. S Adamu Plateau
I. N Charles Rivers
M. Ifu Taraba
B. B Hamman Yobe

Furthermore, President Buhari also sent the names of two nominees to fill existing vacancies as non-executive directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

They are Diana Okonta (South-south) and Yiana Kali (North-east).

Mr Buhari also appointed four members of the board of the Nigeria Law Reform Commission. He sent their names in compliance with section 2(2) of the Nigeria law reform act no 7 of 1979.

They are Jummai Audi, chairman; Edele Chima, commissioner; Bassey Dan, commissioner and Mohammed Ibrahim, commissioner.







Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng).
