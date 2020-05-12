Buhari asks Senate to confirm 42 career ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the confirmation of 42 nominees as career ambassador-designates from the Senate.

Buhari request was contained in letter dated May 6 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday, May 12.

The names and states of the nominees are as follows:

NAMES STATE C. O Nwachukwu Abia A. Kefas Adamawa R. U Brown Akwa Ibom G. A Odidibo Anambra O. C Onowu Anambra Y. S Sulieman Bauchi E. S Agbana Bayelsa B. B.M Okoyen Bayelsa G. M Okoko Benue A. M Garba Borno M. I Bashir Borno M. O Abang Cross River A. E Alote Cross River G. E Edokpa Edo A. M Maduwike Enugu Adamu Lamua Gombe Innocent Iwejuo Imo A. S Abubakar Jigawa Y. A Ahmed Jigawa S. D Umar Kaduna A. A Sule Kano G. Y Hamza Kano N. Rini Katsina Ahmed Rimawa Katsina M. Manu Kebbi I. R Ocheni Kogi I. A Yusuf Kogi M. Abdulraheem Kwara W. A Adedeji Lagos A. U Ogah Nasarawa A. A Musa Niger N. A Kolo Niger H. O Olaniyon Ogun A. R Adejola Ogun O. E Awe Ondo O. O Aluko Osun E. A Alatishe Osun V. A Adeleke Oyo M. S Adamu Plateau I. N Charles Rivers M. Ifu Taraba B. B Hamman Yobe

Furthermore, President Buhari also sent the names of two nominees to fill existing vacancies as non-executive directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation.

They are Diana Okonta (South-south) and Yiana Kali (North-east).

Mr Buhari also appointed four members of the board of the Nigeria Law Reform Commission. He sent their names in compliance with section 2(2) of the Nigeria law reform act no 7 of 1979.

They are Jummai Audi, chairman; Edele Chima, commissioner; Bassey Dan, commissioner and Mohammed Ibrahim, commissioner.