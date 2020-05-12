Buhari appoints Ibrahim Gambari as new Chief of Staff

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Under Secretary-General of the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as his new Chief of Staff.

Gambari, from Kwara State was the Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985, replaces Mallam Abba Kyari, who died last month of COVID-19.

Okay.ng gathered that the new Chief of Staff met with the President at about 8am on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.

Prof. Gambari served meritoriously in the United Nations as Under Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa between 1999 and 2005.

He is a global citizen whose scholarly works are also recognised both home and abroad.

He is the Pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University.