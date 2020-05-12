CelebritiesNews

Police investigates E-Money, withdraws six escorts

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. Follow on Twitter May 12, 2020
Less than a minute
E-

The Nigeria Police has launched the probe of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly called E-Money, over alleged flagrant abuse of police escorts.

In a short chat with Okay.ng on Tuesday, Police spokesman Bala Elkana confirmed that his escorts were withdrawn but he doesn’t have much details on the matter.

Elkana said: “It is true that his escorts have been withdrawn and an investigation ongoing. I do not have much information on it.”

E-Money, who is the younger brother of star artist Kingsley Okonkwo alias K-Cee, is also to be investigated over his flamboyant lifestyle.

It was gathered that Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu directed the Lagos Police Command to commence investigation into the young billionaire’s sources of income following allegations that he used his police escorts like domestic servants.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,641
Deaths
150
Recovered
902
Active
3,589
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,279,906
+27,616
Deaths
287,989
+852
Recovered
1,539,770
Active
2,451,553
Last updated: May 12, 2020 - 1:30 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Damilola A.

Damilola A.

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Back to top button
Close