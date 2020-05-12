Police investigates E-Money, withdraws six escorts

The Nigeria Police has launched the probe of the Chairman, Five Star Group, Emeka Okonkwo, popularly called E-Money, over alleged flagrant abuse of police escorts.

In a short chat with Okay.ng on Tuesday, Police spokesman Bala Elkana confirmed that his escorts were withdrawn but he doesn’t have much details on the matter.

Elkana said: “It is true that his escorts have been withdrawn and an investigation ongoing. I do not have much information on it.”

E-Money, who is the younger brother of star artist Kingsley Okonkwo alias K-Cee, is also to be investigated over his flamboyant lifestyle.

It was gathered that Inspector General of Police (IG) Mohammed Adamu directed the Lagos Police Command to commence investigation into the young billionaire’s sources of income following allegations that he used his police escorts like domestic servants.