Buhari arrives Nigeria after state visit to Portugal

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 5pm on Saturday evening.

The President was on a five-day state visit to the capital of Portugal, Lisbon, where he participated in the 2022 UN Ocean Conference, which held in the country’s capital during his stay in Portugal.

While in Lisbon, President Buhari led the Nigerian entourage to the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understandings (MoUs).

The MoUs signed include Political Consultations; Diplomatic Training, Research and the Exchange of Information and Documentation; Cooperation in the Field of Culture; and Cooperation in the Field of Women and Girls Development, Empowerment and Gender Affairs; Youth; and Sports.

The President, also met with some representatives of Nigerian residents of Portugal and assured them that the 2023 elections would be credible and peaceful.

He also cautioned them against inciting political crisis back home, through the use of the social media.