FG approves special salary scale for Nigerian teachers

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 5, 2020
Adamu Adamu
Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu

The federal government on Monday approved a special salary scale for teachers in the county.

This was announced by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, who represented the president during the 2020 World Teachers Day celebration.

Adama also announced that the President has also increased the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

According to him, the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers to deliver better services.

