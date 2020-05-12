PROFILE: What you should know about Prof. Ibrahim Gambari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Under Secretary General of the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as his new Chief of Staff.

Gambari, from Kwara State was the Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

A professor of repute and a global citizen, the 78-year-old replaces former Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari who died of COVID-19.

Prof. Gambari served meritoriously in the United Nations as Under Secretary-General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Africa between 1999 and 2005.

He is a global citizen whose scholarly works are also recognised both home and abroad.

He is the Pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University.