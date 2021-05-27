Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

Zinedine Zidane has resigned as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect.

The Spanish club made this announcement in a statement on Thursday.

“Real Madrid CF reports that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current spell as coach of our club.

“It’s now time to respect his decision and show our thanks for his professionality, dedication and passion for all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid,” the statement read.

Okay.ng understands that this is coming after the club were beaten to the La Liga title by Atletico Madrid