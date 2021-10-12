Buhari appoints Ezra Yakusak to head NEPC

Dr Ezra Yakusak has been appointed as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the appointment is for an initial term of four years in accordance with the provision of Section 7 (1) of the NEPC (Establishment) Act, 1987.

Furthermore, the statement said the appointment is with effect from 27th November, 2021.

Before his appointment, Yakusak, who holds a PhD in commercial law from the Ahmadu Bello University, was the Director, Policy and Strategy, NEPC.

He has also served as Secretary to the Governing Board of the Council.

Yakusak will be taking over from Olusegun Awolowo.