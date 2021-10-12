Chiwetalu Agu leaves DSS custody after four days

Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu, has regained his freedom after spending about four days in the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS).

This was announced by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in a statement signed by its Communication Director, Monalisa Chinda on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, the AGN president of the union, Ejezie Emeka Rollas secured Agu’s release.

The statement reads: “The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has yet again secured the release of Actor Chiwetalu Agu from the custody of the DSS.

“On behalf of the Guild, I was at the DSS office with my colleague, the Senior Special Assistant on Military Affairs and Inter Governmental Relations to the President, Steve Eboh, to receive Mr. Agu today.

“The elated veteran actor thanked God for surviving the ordeal and commended the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria headed by Ejezie Emeka Rollas for their relentless efforts in securing his release from the detention.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Agu was first arrested by the Nigerian Army on October 7, 2021, around Upper Iweka in Onitsha, Anambra State, for wearing a Biafra outfit while distributing bread and other items to the poor.

The army had accused him of soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra which has been accused of several acts of terrorism. He was subsequently handed over to the DSS for investigation and prosecution.