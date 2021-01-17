Nigeria records 1,598 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 1,598 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 16th of January 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-461, FCT-206, Plateau-197, Rivers-168, Kaduna-116, Anambra-53, Ogun-49, Ebonyi-47, Edo-42, Sokoto-32, Imo-31, Katsina-31, Oyo-30, Akwa Ibom-27, Delta-16, Kano-16, Abia-15, Niger-15, Ondo-11, Bayelsa-10, Borno-9, Kebbi-8, Ekiti-7 and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 16th January, there are 108,943 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

85,367 patients have been discharged with 1,420 deaths across the country.