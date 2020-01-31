Arsenal welcomes Cedric Soares from Southampton on loan

Arsenal has announced the arrival of Cedric Soares from Southampton on a loan deal.

Okay.ng understands that Cedric will be on loan at the Emirates Stadium until the end of the season.

According to Arsenal’s Technical Director Edu, “Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at [the] international level.

“He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality. I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.”

Cedric speaking on his move to Arsenal said: “It’s a dream come true being here, and being able to play for Arsenal is unreal,” the player said. “Arsenal is a top team. They are a very, very good club, with fantastic fans as well. They are known to be so well supported and for me, it’s a pleasure to be here.

“Like I said, it’s a dream come true because I always thought about coming here and imagined it, and seeing it happen is really amazing.”

The 28-year-old defender has played 138 times with three goals in his score sheet for Southampton.