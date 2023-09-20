Top stories

BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Kano Governor, Abba, Declares Gawuna as Winner

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has delivered a ruling that overturned the previous election results, resulting in the removal of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from office. The tribunal has, in turn, declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the victor of the March 18 election.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had initially clinched victory in the election under the banner of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), a result duly announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). His victory was greeted with congratulations from his APC rival, Nasir Gawuna, though the APC later opted to pursue legal action.

On a pivotal Wednesday, a three-member panel presiding over the case made a decisive ruling. They ordered the revocation of the certificate of return previously bestowed upon Governor Yusuf by INEC and directed that a certificate of return be issued to Nasir Gawuna of the APC.

Crucially, the tribunal invalidated a significant number of votes, deducting a total of 165,663 votes from Governor Yusuf’s overall tally. These votes were deemed invalid due to the absence of proper stamping or signing on the ballot papers, rendering them ineligible in the eyes of the court.

