Baby Born in India with 14 Fingers, 12 Toes Celebrated as Local Deity’s Reincarnation

In a remarkable and heartwarming story from Rajasthan, Northwestern India, a baby girl has been born with a genetic anomaly that has gifted her seven fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot, totaling 26 digits.

While this condition is a rarity, it has sparked immense joy and celebration among the baby’s family.

The baby girl, who is in perfect health aside from this unique trait, was born at a hospital in Rajasthan. Medical professionals have identified her condition as a genetic anomaly, assuring that it poses no harm to her overall well-being.

Dr. BS Soni, one of the attending physicians at the hospital, stated, “There is no harm of any kind in having 26 fingers, but it is a genetic anomaly. The girl is otherwise absolutely healthy.”

However, what sets this story apart is the cultural significance attributed to the baby’s condition by her family and the local community.

The family has publicly declared that their newborn daughter is the reincarnation of Dholagarh Devi, a renowned local deity whose temple is situated near where the baby was born.

This belief has led to immense celebration and reverence for the baby.

While the family’s celebration is understandable given the cultural context, it remains to be seen whether they will opt for surgical procedures to reduce the number of digits on each of the baby’s limbs in the future.