Bauchi State Election Tribunal Upholds Governor Bala Mohammed’s Victory

The Bauchi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has delivered its verdict, affirming the victory of Governor Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the gubernatorial election held on March 18th in the state.

The tribunal, presided over by Justice P.T Kwahar, dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

In its ruling, the tribunal declared that there were no compelling reasons to nullify the election, as it was conducted in strict accordance with the law.

In the March election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Governor Bala Mohammed the winner with 525,280 votes, defeating his closest rival, Air Marshal Abubakar, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who garnered 432,272 votes.