News
Highlights: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria for Monday, April 27
- On the 27th of April 2020, 64 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
- No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
- Till date, 1337 cases have been confirmed, 255 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
- The 64 new cases are reported from five states and the Federal Capital Territory: Lagos (34), FCT (15), Borno (11), Taraba (2), Gombe (2).
- A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities
COVID-19 in Nigeria
Confirmed
1,273
Deaths
40
Recovered
239
Active
994
Last updated: April 28, 2020 - 12:46 am (+01:00)