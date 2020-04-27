News

Highlights: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria for Monday, April 27

April 28, 2020
  • On the 27th of April 2020, 64 new confirmed cases and no deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
  • No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
  • Till date, 1337 cases have been confirmed, 255 cases have been discharged and 40 deaths have been recorded in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
  • The 64 new cases are reported from five states and the Federal Capital Territory: Lagos (34), FCT (15), Borno (11), Taraba (2), Gombe (2).
  • A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities


COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,273
Deaths
40
Recovered
239
Active
994
Last updated: April 28, 2020 - 12:46 am (+01:00)


