Borno governor berates Army after Boko Haram attacked his convoy in Baga

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has blasted the army over an attack on his convoy in Baga, a town in the state.

Okay.ng recalls that the governor alongside his aides were attacked on Wednesday by Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking after the attack was repelled, Zulum expressed his disappointment at the inability of the military to take over Baga town.

He said: “You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here; if you cannot take over Baga which is less than 5 km from your base, then we should forget about Baga. I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful.

“You people said there’s no Boko Haram here, then who attacked us?”