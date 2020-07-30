Sam Momah, former minister dies, Buhari mourns

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Sam Momah is dead.

According to reports, Momah was said to have died on Wednesday following complications from diabetes.

Lifeline Care Assocaition, a not-for-profit organisation, announced his death via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

The tweet read: “We regret to announce the passing of our Grand Patron, Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Sam Momah (rtd.) – the father to our Founder, Dr. Nkem Momah. His passing occurred yesterday.

“His many contributions and unflinching commitment to the growth of our Charity and service to the nation at large will forever be cherished.

“We kindly request your prayers for his peaceful repose and consolation to the family at this time. May God grant his gentle soul eternal rest by His side. Amen!”

However, President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with Momah’s family in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Thursday.

The statement reads as follows:

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends heartfelt condolences to the family of former Minister of Science and Technology, Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

“The President believes the former administrator, engineer and officer, who distinguished himself in academics, and greatly improved the intellectual capacity of the military, lived a memorable life, serving the country and humanity with all his God given gifts.

“President Buhari urges family members, friends and associates to find solace in the huge investments of Maj. Gen. Momah in people and institutions, which include the strategic roles he played in enhancing Nigeria’s educational system as Director of National War College, member of the Governing Council of University of Jos, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, and Fellow, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Uwana.

“As a former Chief Administrator and Adjutant General of the Nigerian Army, the President notes that Maj. Gen. served the army meritoriously, attracting many honours.

“President Buhari prays for the repose of his soul.”