Soldier guns down senior officer in Borno

The Nigerian Army has announced that a trooper of the Army serving in 202 Battalion of 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama, Borno State, went berserk at about 1030 hours on the 29th of July 2020 and fired at an officer (a Subaltern) which led to his death.

Okay.ng identified the dead senior officer as Lieutenant Babakaka Shehu Ngorgi.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, in a statement issued on Thursday, 30th of July 2020, said the incident happened when the soldier approached the officer who was standing in front of the Unit’s Headquarters making a phone call.

The statement reads partly: “The soldier has been arrested, is in custody undergoing investigation. The general situation in the unit is calm. The remains of the deceased officer has been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“Investigation into the case has since been instituted to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The family of the deceased has already been contacted. The Nigerian Army sympathizes with the family at this trying moment, and pray to the Almighty God to repose the soul of the departed and grant his family and other loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”