Boko Haram: Senate asks Buhari to sack service chiefs

The Senate has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his service chiefs.

This is coming on Tuesday following a resolution at the floor of the red chambers of the National Assembly by Senator Kashim Shettima, who represents Borno central.

Shettima raised the motion at plenary noting that President Buhari should remove the security chiefs and replace them with new ones with ideas to address the alarming insecurity in the country.

The lawmaker said this while reacting to the recent killings 45 farmers at Kwashabe village, about 20 kilometers north of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

He also warned that warned any government that cannot protect the lives of its citizens losses any iota of legitimacy.

More to come…