Senate confirms Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter December 1, 2020
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okay.ng recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari had on 24th of November, 2020, written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Yakubu.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC, led by Senator Kabiru Gaya, which submitted its report at plenary and recommended Yakubu for confirmation.

