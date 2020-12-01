Only Buhari decides when to sack service chiefs – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Assistant to the President of Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says only President Muhammadu Buhari decides when to sack his service chiefs.

The presidential spokesman made this known in an interview with Arise TV monitored by Okay.ng while speaking on the tenure of the security chiefs.

According to Shehu, the clamour for the sacking of service chiefs over the killings of innocent citizens by Boko Haram insurgents is ‘out of place’.

He also added that the president keeps the service chiefs as long as he is satisfied with their performance.

“I am not aware that the tenure of service chiefs is subjected to any law or regulation that is clearly stated. They serve at the pleasure of the president and (if) the president is satisfied with their performance, he keeps them. The buck stops at his table —with due respect to the feelings of Nigerians.

“The clamour for the sack is out of place considering that the president is not subject to the opinion of opposition political party which has clamoured for this all the time. It is entirely his determination; he decides who he keeps as his service chiefs and for how long,” he said.