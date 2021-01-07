“We sin at home and seek forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem” – Bishop Kukah

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese has once again condemned the characters of Nigerian politicians.

The Bishop said this during the wake mass for Archbishop Peter Yariyock Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna, in his sermon titled “A Nation in Search of Its Soul” where he described the nation asa proverbial farmer searching for his black goat, he went further to accuse Nigerian politicians of turning politics into a huge trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation.

In his words: