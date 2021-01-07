“We sin at home and seek forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem” – Bishop Kukah

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto diocese has once again condemned the characters of Nigerian politicians.
The Bishop said this during the wake mass for Archbishop Peter Yariyock Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral, Kaduna, in his sermon titled “A Nation in Search of Its Soul” where he described the nation asa proverbial farmer searching for his black goat, he went further to accuse Nigerian politicians of turning politics into a huge trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation.
In his words:
Today, our dear nation is like the proverbial farmer searching for his black goat. He has to do it with a sense of urgency because darkness is setting in as the sun quickly recedes.
“Our nation has become one huge waste land, huge debris of the deceit, lies, treachery, double dealing and duplicity. Nigerian politicians have turned our politics into a huge trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation.
“The levels of frustration are rising by the day and we can see all this in the rise in domestic violence and inter-communal conflicts. A combination of all these has turned us unto a nation at war with itsel.
“Nigerians complain that the country is full of churches and mosques and they cannot find the values of these religions in everyday life. We sin at home by stealing the nation’s resources but we seek repentance and forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in the guise of lesser or higher pilgrimages.