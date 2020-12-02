Bbnaija; Dorathy nominated for the award of the Most Promising Female Entrepreneur of the Year

First runner up of the Big brother naija season five, Dorathy Bachor has been nominated for the award of the Most Promising Female Entrepreneur of the Year.

The busty enterprenuer was nominated for this award at the seventh GMYT African Humanitarian Award and Fashion Show.

Dorathy took to her Instagram handle to announce the good news to her fans.

The 25 year old Dorathy Bachor is the CEO of an online e-commerce store, Shop for me that distribute feminine wears across the globe.