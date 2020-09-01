Boat mishap claims two persons in Lagos

The Lagos State Waterways Authority has confirmed the death of two persons in a boat accident that occurred on Monday around Offin Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The General Manager of LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, in a statement said the victims of the boat mishap that happened around 7 pm were going to a relative’s funeral.

He also confirmed that four persons were rescued and one still missing.

According to him, the fishing boat involved was conveying seven passengers – five adults including the boat captain and two toddlers.

“The boat from Makoko Community capsized into the Lagos lagoon while heading to Offin area in Ikorodu,” Emmanuel said.

“Further inquires revealed that the cause of the incidence was the rough water current usually recorded around the area.

“The first responders to the incident was a passenger ferry that witnessed the incident before the arrival of LASWA rescue team.

“Inquiries reveal that the fishing boat was clearly operating outside its fishing capability and therefore not equipped with necessary safety gadgets for passengers ferry operation. It carried the occupants who are all related and headed to Offin for a relative’s funeral.

“Upon further investigations, it was revealed that all seven passengers aboard were not wearing a lifejacket. Four passengers were rescued alive, two fatalities, and one passenger missing.

“The men of the LASEMA and Marine Police have been contacted to support the ongoing search operation for the remaining victim while further investigation is ongoing.”