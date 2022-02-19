We need to help ‘Yahoo Boys’ redirect their thinking into something positive – Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has expressed his concern over the proliferation of Internet fraud in the state.

Obaseki speaking at a town hall meeting on Edo State Education Policy on Friday said the Internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo Yahoo boys, must be very brilliant to carry out such illegal activities.

According to the governor, the government needs to help the fraudsters redirect their thinking into positive ventures.

“I am concerned. Cyber fraud and Yahoo culture are big issues. I am calling on everyone to please send as much information as you can to my office,” Obaseki said.

“On Monday, I am going to see the chairman of EFCC. I am not condemning those involved. There must be a reason why that culture has become so prolific in Edo state. We must find the root cause and address them as we did in the days of trafficking.

“Let’s see how we can correct it because these children must be very brilliant. The kind of things they do, how they hack into other people’s accounts. How do we re-direct that thinking into something more positive?”