JAMB punishes 22 CBT centres for defrauding UTME candidates of N59m

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 22 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for allegedly defrauding 11,823 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to the tune of N59million.

Registrar of JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, made this known at a meeting with the operators of the affected centres on Thursday.

According to him, the centres overcharged the candidates by more than N200 for correction on profile.

Oloyede also alleged that the operators bypassed the one-time password required to initiate such changes.

The JAMB registrar said they would be prosecuted.

“The purpose of calling this meeting is to interact with 22 of you that have grossly violated the prescription of the board, particularly during COVID-19 and those who have done things not expected to do, thereby endangering the lives of candidates,” he said.

“Not only that, we have discovered that 22 of you have also defrauded candidates by collecting from them more than you are expected to collect and doing certain things that would bypass the normal process and procedure.

“Some of you collected N3, 000 or N5, 000 from candidates; what you have collected is over N59 million.”

He also warned that any CBT that shared the same ownership with the delisted centres would be suspended from the Board’s activities.