2023: ‘I’m seeking your support‘, Malami declares for Kebbi governor

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has declared his intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Malami made this declaration when his supporters in Kebbi State on Monday.

According to the minister, he is counting on the people for their support, adding that he would not betray them if elected into office.

“If God in His mercies permits, and all goes well, I will as a politician contest the governorship of Kebbi state. I am seeking your support,“ Malami said in a video seen by Okay.ng.

“I want to announce that I will contest indeed and as such I am counting on your prayers and support so that we can all work and survive the race together. I have no history of betrayal and I won’t betray you people. I will work for you.”

Malami had in 2014 lost the Kebbi governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the current governor, Atiku Bagudu.