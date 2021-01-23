Many Feared dead as gas plant explodes in Delta

Scores of Persons are feared dead after a gas plant located in Lagos-Asaba expressway in Agbor community, Delta state exploded on Friday, January 22.

Sources revealed that, the fire allegedly burnt some people to death and buildings located near the scene of the incident were demolished.

The source also revealed that, some people were injured during the fire outbreak.

In a video shared online, some of the burnt victims being rushed to the nearest hospital where they were treated.

As of the time of compiling this report, the cause of the explosion not yet known.