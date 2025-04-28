Benue State’s New Police Chief, Emenari Innocent, Assumes Command with Focus on Community Policing

Emenari Innocent has been sworn in as the new Commissioner of Police for Benue State, promising to enhance security through community policing strategies.

The announcement was made by the Benue State Police Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, in a statement released on Monday in Makurdi.

The new CP committed to strengthening community policing efforts and partnerships to protect lives and properties amid the rising insecurity in the state. According to the statement, “CP Emenari pledges to strengthen community policing and partnerships, enhance security measures to protect lives and properties and use available resources to combat insecurity in the state.”

Since his enlistment in 1992, Emenari has served in various capacities, including leading Police Mobile Force units in Katsina, Anambra, and Cross-River States, and most recently as Force Provost Marshal. His service record spans multiple states and the Federal Capital Territory.





A native of Ekwulobia in Anambra State, he holds a degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Jos and advanced degrees from Obafemi Awolowo University. He has also commanded Nigerian police contingents in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Sudan and South Sudan.

His extensive training includes strategic leadership courses at the National Institute of Police Studies, preparing him to tackle Benue’s security issues through collaborative policing and effective resource use.