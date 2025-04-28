News

Kano Judicial Service Commission Suspends Registrars, Warns Judges Over Misconduct

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

In a recent disciplinary move, the Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended two court registrars and issued warnings to two Upper Shari’a Court judges for misconduct, the Kano State Judiciary spokesperson, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, announced on Monday.

The sanctions were decided during the JSC’s 80th meeting held on April 22, 2025, following investigations by the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC).

Ibrahim Adamu, Principal Registrar II at the Kano High Court, was suspended without pay for six months and had his promotion deferred after it was confirmed he verbally assaulted and tried to physically attack a superior officer. This act was deemed gross misconduct under the Kano State Civil Service Rules 2004 and JSC regulations. Notably, this is Adamu’s second offense involving workplace violence.

Maigida Lawan, Principal Registrar of the Sharia Court of Appeal, was suspended immediately without pay for six months and demoted by one grade level after being found guilty of soliciting and accepting improper gratification under false pretenses.

Upper Shari’a Court Judges Alkali Mansur Ibrahim and Nasiru Ahmad were formally warned. Mansur Ibrahim was reprimanded for abusive language directed at a litigant, while Ahmad was cautioned for ordering the detention of a judgment debtor in a manner that suggested personal bias and undermined judicial neutrality.

The commission stressed the necessity of exercising judicial discretion with fairness to sustain public trust in the judiciary. It reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, warning staff that corrupt behavior would result in compulsory retirement.

The JSC’s actions highlight its dedication to maintaining integrity, transparency, and the rule of law within Kano’s judiciary.

