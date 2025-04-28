Annie Macaulay Confirms Marriage to 2Baba is Over at 17th Headies

Celebrities

Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay has confirmed the end of her marriage to music star Innocent “2Baba” Idibia, putting to rest months of speculation about their relationship.

The actress addressed the issue publicly on Sunday night while presenting the award for Best Afrobeat Singer of the Year at the 17th Headies Awards ceremony. She shared the stage with Farooq Oreagba, popularly known as the “King of Steeze” following his viral appearance at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

During the presentation, Annie stumbled while introducing herself, briefly mentioning her married name before correcting it.

“Annie Idi… Oh! Sorry, Annie Macaulay. Hey, single ladies!” she said, drawing cheers and applause from the audience.

The moment marked the first time Annie openly acknowledged the split, although singer 2Baba had announced their separation back in January 2025.

Earlier in March 2025, Annie reappeared on social media after weeks of silence, signing off her posts as Annie Uwana Macaulay and notably dropping the Idibia surname. The change fueled speculation about the status of their marriage.

The couple, who have two children, had long been under public scrutiny. Their relationship faced repeated controversies, including reports of infidelity and family disputes, though they reconciled several times in the past.

Okay.ng reports that 2Baba has since proposed to Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker from Edo State, and introduced her to his family and kinsmen in Benue State.

