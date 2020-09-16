News

NLC gives FG two weeks ultimatum to reverse hike in fuel price, electricity tariff

Muhammad A. Aliyu September 16, 2020
Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) president, Ayuba Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a two week ultimatum to the federal government to reverse the recent increase in electricity tariff and fuel price.

This was announced in a communiqué read by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, following the National Administrative Council, NAC, and Central Working Committee, CWC, meetings in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The organised labour noted that the ultimatum takes immediate effect, warning that it would mobilize its members nationwide for protest after September 28.

